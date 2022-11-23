Birthdays
One person critically burned during Roanoke brush fire

(Live 5)
By Pat Thomas
Nov. 23, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, apparently sustained during a brush fire Wednesday.

About 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW for reports of a fire. Crews found a fire that had spread across approximately an acre and a half, and came across the victim.

The fire has been determined to be accidental.

