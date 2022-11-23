Phil Owenby, Andrew Green inducted to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two new members have been inducted into the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

Phil Owenby and Andrew Green will be receiving the honors this evening. A little bit about them- Owenby is A Charlottesville native who played on the golf team at North Carolina State University, and began his long career as a professional in 1976 at clubs all over.

Green is a golf course architect and graduate of Lord Botetourt High School. He has lead renovation projects at a number of notable courses, including the Blue Course at Congressional Country Club in Washington, DC.

Both men say that the honor is extra special because of their personal connection to the area.

“It’s very humbling,” says Owenby. “No question about that. Fortunate enough to have been here in the Roanoke Valley twice in my career at Hunting Hills Country Club and also here at Roanoke Country Club. Love the Valley. We raised our family here. There’s a lot of great memories and times that we look back on very fondly in our life.” “Very honored to become part of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame. It’s really hard for me to wrap my head around,” Green adds. “Growing up here in Roanoke, the Hall of Fame was such a huge part of the game and to be a part of that forever is stunning.”

The program also awards $90,000 in scholarships each year to young golfers in the area. The largest scholarship is the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship.

“In 1996 I was fortunate enough to receive the Don Holliday Scholarship and it changed my life,” Green says. “Went to Virginia Tech with the goal of becoming a golf course architect and here we are 20 plus years later and it’s all come true, it’s amazing.”

“Our main job is to promote golf in the Roanoke Valley and one way of promoting golf is to recognize people for their achievements. Whether it be high school players or Grand Master players, whatever it is, anywhere in between,” explains Ned Baber, Director of Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

“The great things that the Roanoke Valley Hall of Fame does for junior golf and golf in the game of Virginia is just wonderful,” Owenby adds.

