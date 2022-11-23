Birthdays
Protecting pets from harmful holiday foods

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - When family and friends gather around the table during the holidays, make sure to protect your pets from harmful foods.

Salem Animal Hospital warns that many of the foods included in a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal can make your pets sick.

Every year, staff members at the Salem practice say they expect to see some serious cases following a holiday.

Dr. Rich Bryant is Co-Owner and Medical Director of Salem Animal Hospital.

“One of the most common illnesses we’ll see during the holidays is pancreatitis, secondary to the ingestion of just foods that are high in fats, creams and cheeses. And some dogs are just very sensitive,” Bryant told WDBJ7 Wednesday afternoon. “And so, one dog may be able to handle it, and the other dog may take one bite and they get pretty sick, pretty quickly.”

He says other foods, including artificial sweeteners, baking chocolate and nuts, can also cause problems.

If you’re hosting a meal, Dr. Bryant encourages you to talk with your guests about what your pets can and cannot eat.

And he says a few simple precautions, like securing the trash, can prevent a pet emergency.

