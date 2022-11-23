Pulaski Police protecting packages this holiday season

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is willing to protect your packages from porch pirate and mail thieves through a program call “Operation Porch Pirate Prohibition.”

“Whoever they order from, they can have those packages delivered here and we’ll keep those back here in the secured area of the police department and then they can just come present their ID and pick those up during business,” Pulaski Police Community Resource Specialist Sonia Ramsey said.

All you have to do is ship the package to the Pulaski Police Department at: 42 1st St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301, and put your name on the attention line.

“A lot of people do shop online these days and it just makes it really nice that if you’re working, if you’re out of your home, you don’t have to be there waiting for a package and people don’t drive by and see that package sitting on your porch,” Ramsey said.

This program can prevent people from becoming victims of mail theft..

“I feel like people work hard and they work long hours so you think you’re going to get convenience of having something delivered and Christmas shopping and then somebody comes along in the middle of the night and just takes what’s not theirs,” Pulaski County Resident Sydney Davis said.

She says it’s a frustrating problem.

“I guess I just kind of have to stop getting stuff sent to our mailbox,” she said.

You can pick up your packages at the police department Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The last day to pick up packages is December 22.

