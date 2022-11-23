Roanoke Valley stores prepare for anticipated Thanksgiving weekend shopping rush

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stores across the Roanoke Valley are getting ready for a shopping rush over the next few days. Grocery and retail stores are making sure customers are served quickly and safely.

Roanoke Co-Op’s marketing manager explained how employees are ready to keep the shelves stocked and the shoppers safe.

“We’ve had a really busy day here, people getting those last minute items, stuffing, all the produce like fresh cranberries, all the potatoes you have to be peeling and we’re down to just a few turkeys,” John Bryant said.

Roanoke Co-Op made sure to have enough employees on Wednesday to handle the shopping rush.

“We’ve got all the registers open and everybody’s out here stocking shelves,” Bryant said. “I think overall, you put the food on the shelves and you get out of the way.”

Across town at Mast General Store, managers are getting ready for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The store’s training coordinator explained how this weekend kicks off the busiest season of the year.

“Around the holiday season is when we really kick it into gear,” Jessica Robinson said. “We are really excited to see a lot more traffic in the store.”

With more crowds in retail and grocery stores for one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, customers are encouraged to stay smart and safe.

“We do have safety measures in place, we make sure that all of our managers are available and ready if there is anything that were to happen,” Robinson said.

“You certainly have to be aware of things,” Bryant said. “I think if you’re working with the public in any way you have to be aware of your surroundings for sure.”

Roanoke Co-Op in Grandin is one of the few stores that will be open on Thursday morning for last minute shoppers. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

