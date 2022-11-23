Rock House Marina sets up Christmas lights display

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rock House Marina is inviting the community to check out it’s Christmas lights display.

The marina started the display last year, but has doubled the amount of lights on display this winter.

The lights are turned on every night at 5:30 p.m. for people to view on their own schedule.

Rock House Marina says this is a way to show support to its community.

“Pulaski County is a small town that doesn’t really have much going on so this is a way to find something to get out and do with your kids or just yourself get out and go look at Christmas lights,” Manager and Administrative Assistant Mariah White said.

The lights will be up until Jan. 8.

