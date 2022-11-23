Birthdays
Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes

Special Christmas Tree displays ornaments with names of those killed in the line of duty
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree.

Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.

For more information on the non-profit, and how you can support the mission, visit sirensandsalutes.org,

