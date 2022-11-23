Sunny, warm for last-minute turkey travels

Highs warming into the 50s and 60s through Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving day looks dry with increasing clouds

Still tracking rain chances for the end of the week & weekend

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and warmer weather continue for the next few days. Expect lots of sun for today and Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 50s for most hometowns with a few low 60s for areas east. More 60s will start to pop back on the board for our Wednesday.

Sunny and dry into the holiday. (WDBJ Weather)

Low temperatures will continue to be chilly though falling back down into the 20s and low 30s.

If you're headed out to the Thanksgiving Day races, you're in luck. It will be cool but dry. (WDBJ7)

THANKSGIVING DAY & BLACK FRIDAY

Confidence is increasing that most, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day will be dry throughout our hometowns! A few showers are possible to develop overnight (mainly past midnight), but most should remain dry. Won’t be a bad morning for the Drumstick Dash, but you’ll want to be ready to shed the layers as afternoon highs will work their way up into the 50s and low 60s. During the day clouds will increase so not calling for sunny skies.

A better chance for rain returns on Black Friday. Most models are hinting that showers will be more geared south. So areas south and along highway 460 will have the better chance for see scattered showers on that day. You’ll want the umbrella if doing any Black Friday shopping!

Scattered showers move in on Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

It looks like a lot of the heaviest rainfall will remain to our south Friday as we just see the northern fringes of the system.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Models are having a hard time pinpointing the exact timing of this system, but it looks like rain will be around for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers won’t be widespread all day as we will see some dry breaks, so not expecting a washout! Just be careful travelling for the holiday as wet roadways are likely. Thanks to the fallen leaves that can create slick conditions too! Highs this weekend will hold in the mid to upper 50s/low 60s with windy conditions each day.

Rain moves into the region late Saturday into Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

