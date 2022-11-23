Birthdays
Parenting expert has tips for moms for actually enjoying Thanksgiving

Ways to make this holiday stress-free
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer is stocked and ready with traditional turkeys, as well as non-traditional entrees to appeal to everyone around the table.(PRNewswire)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gathering with friends and family is an absolute joy; however, for some moms, it can also be overwhelming. Making sure everything is perfect, the food is done on time, and cleanup is a breeze is a burden many moms feel during Thanksgiving.

How do you get through it without losing your mind? We chat with parenting expert Hannah Keeley about ways to actually enjoy the holiday and not get totally overwhelmed.

Listen in on her tips to make your Thanksgiving memorable, how to create your own traditions, and make preparation and clean up a family activity.

