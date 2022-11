RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State and local leaders are speaking out following the deadly shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.

Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 23, 2022

A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022

Our hearts break for the victims in Chesapeake and the families who've lost loved ones in another senseless act of violence.

Praying for our Commonwealth. — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 23, 2022

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

President Joe Biden also released a statement on Twitter about this recent mass shooting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

