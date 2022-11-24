Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year

The construction on I-81 is set to start back up at noon on Monday.
The construction on I-81 is set to start back up at noon on Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AAA is predicting nearly 55 million people across the country will be on the road this week traveling for Thanksgiving plans.

The organization expects this year to be the third busiest travel year since it started recording Thanksgiving travel 22 years ago.

While the roads were pretty clear Thursday, it may look a bit busier this weekend.

A spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic explained the best time to avoid the travel rush Sunday is to leave before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

”What that does is if you leave in the middle of the afternoon, that puts you and a bunch of other Thanksgiving travelers right in the same lanes as all those people that are coming home,” Morgan Dean said. “That can be very, very busy and a lot of traffic.”

Construction on I-81 was stopped this week to accommodate for the busy travel days.

It’s set to start back up again at noon Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police lights.
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open

Latest News

The program has been running for 19 years.
A local church delivered hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
Jason Mullins is missing from Norton, VA
Norton Police continue search for man missing since November 13
Bullitt Ave House Fire
Abandoned home catches fire in Roanoke
Bullitt Ave House Fire
Bullitt Ave House Fire