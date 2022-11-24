AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AAA is predicting nearly 55 million people across the country will be on the road this week traveling for Thanksgiving plans.

The organization expects this year to be the third busiest travel year since it started recording Thanksgiving travel 22 years ago.

While the roads were pretty clear Thursday, it may look a bit busier this weekend.

A spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic explained the best time to avoid the travel rush Sunday is to leave before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

”What that does is if you leave in the middle of the afternoon, that puts you and a bunch of other Thanksgiving travelers right in the same lanes as all those people that are coming home,” Morgan Dean said. “That can be very, very busy and a lot of traffic.”

Construction on I-81 was stopped this week to accommodate for the busy travel days.

It’s set to start back up again at noon Monday.

