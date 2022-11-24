An early look at legislation, as lawmakers pre-file bills for 2023 session

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - By the time lawmakers take their seats at the State Capitol in January, they could have more than 2,000 pieces of legislation to consider.

“The reality is we do about a year’s worth of work in two months,” said Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), “so we’re busy finalizing those agendas right now.”

“I don’t think it’s beneficial to file bills just for the sake of filing bills, but right now I think I have 13 that I’m planning to file,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

Head and Rasoul are among the first to prefile legislation.

Head’s first bill would provide more transparency during the consideration of proposed state regulations.

“That sort of builds on what was started last session from this administration wanting to make the government really more accountable to the people,” Head told WDBJ7 Wednesday morning, “so I’m really happy about that.”

Rasoul’s bill proposes a constitutional amendment that would lower the voting age in local elections to 16.

“Look it’s their future that’s on the line,” Rasoul said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “They’ve got more to fight for, so why not get them more and more involved. If we get them to vote early on, they will be better members of society moving forward.”

We can expect an interesting session, with legislation from both parties on many of the hot-button issues of the day. And it will play out against the backdrop of a divided legislature, and an election year in which all of the seats in the General Assembly will be on the November ballot.

