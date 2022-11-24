Beautiful weather continues Thanksgiving Day

Highs warm into the 50s and 60s on this Thanksgiving

Clouds will increase later today

Still tracking rain chances for the end of the week & weekend

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Day will be dry throughout our hometowns! It won’t be a bad morning for the Drumstick Dash, but you’ll want to be ready to shed the layers as afternoon highs will work their way up into the 50s and low 60s.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine today. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Clouds will increase late in the day.

BLACK FRIDAY

A better chance for rain returns on Black Friday. Most models are showing activity will be scattered across the WDBJ7 viewing area. It won’t be a bad idea to have the umbrella if you are doing any Black Friday shopping! This will be the first wave of showers before our second wave of rain moves through during the second part of the weekend.

Mother nature will throw a few showers our way, but nothing widespread! (WDBJ7)

Temperatures will be mild on Friday in the upper 40s for the Highlands with most of us in the 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Models are having a hard time pinpointing the exact timing of this system, but it looks like rain will be around for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers will not be widespread all day as we will see some dry breaks, so not expecting a washout! Just be careful travelling for the holiday as wet roadways are likely especially mixed with wet leaves that can make conditions slick.

Right now looks like rain will be seen later Saturday and into the first part of Sunday. Highs this weekend will hold in the mid to upper 50s/low 60s with windy conditions each day.

Rain moves into the region late Saturday into Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.