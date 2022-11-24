Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community.

“We didn’t do it during COVID but it’s a food drive for a nonprofit organization that we choose to give it to or just to help somebody that is homeless.”

Each person attending was asked to bring canned goods or toiletries and all the proceeds from the event went to the YWCA of Central Virginia. But each event is about much more than basketball, it’s about the community coming together.

“This is a blessing for everybody. If you can help somebody along the way, especially when you’ve been fortunate to have food on your table, why not do it?”

There were two exhibition basketball games at the Lynchburg City Armory Wednesday night and in the second, the Lynchburg Police and Fire Department’s hit the hardwood for a friendly rivalry. With LPD winning 45-44.

Flood wants to continue to expand the reach that the event has on the community and build on it for years to come.

