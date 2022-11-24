Danville Otterbots partner with Danville Public Schools to host Turkey Trot 5k

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools partnered with the Danville Otterbots to host their second annual Turkey Trot 5K Thursday morning.

The race began on the Otterbots baseball field and continued along the Riverwalk trail.

“Where else, but with the Otterbots and the Education Foundation, are you going to get to run up along the course of a baseball field, run along the gorgeous Riverwalk trail and burn some calories before sitting down for that Thanksgiving dinner?” asked Austin Scher, general manager of the Otterbots.

This year, more than 100 participants, including turkeys and dogs, signed up for the big race. Kids also joined in on the trot, as students were given a 50% discount to register.

“We do want kids to stay active, especially this time of year as the weather gets colder and as the Thanksgiving and holiday meals are showing up on the tables. What better way to do that than to participate in today’s race?” added Scher.

All the proceeds from the race will go toward benefitting Danville Public School students and teachers.

Last year, they raised around $7,000.

“Last year was one of the biggest fundraisers that we’ve had. The mission of the Danville Public Schools Education Foundation is to fund educational opportunities for students and increase professional development opportunities for teachers,” explained Scher.

“Anytime we can come out and show support, whether it’s for the schools or the athletics or the community, I think it’s important that we come out and do that at every chance that we can,” said Dean Conforti, 5K participant.

First, second and third place trophies were given out to all eight age groups in both male and female categories.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.