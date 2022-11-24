Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The special price runs through November 28th.
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Fall Into Winterfest
Fall Into Winterfest
Early Look At Legislation For 2023 Season
Early Look At Legislation For 2023 Season
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash