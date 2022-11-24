Roanoke celebrates Thanksgiving with 17th annual Drumstick Dash 5k

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 17th annual Drumstick Dash 5k is happening Thursday morning.

Now there are some things to keep in mind especially if you are in and around downtown Roanoke this morning.

There will be some roads closed because of the race from 6 a.m. until noon.

Some of those include Williamson Road, Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue just to name a few.

The race manager says 7,000 of people have already signed up so far and this is a great opportunity to help those in need.

“Number one, this is just a fun race, a fun event, and that’s on its own. But when you add in the importance of the dash, what it means for our guests here at the Rescue Mission and the fact that this provides hundreds of thousands of meals for the Rescue Mission and those that we serve, that importance is magnified,” said event manager Kevin Berry.

The 5k run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.