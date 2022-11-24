Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Kids participate in a Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium

Children's Fun Run
Children's Fun Run(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning.

Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids were able to have a race of their own.

Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track inside the Otterbots baseball stadium.

The Fun Run was free if a parent was participating in the 5K.

“All the games that the kids come to over the summer, all the players that they get to see take the field, this is their chance to get out there to make that lap around just like all of our players do before every single game,” said Austin Scher, general manager of the Otterbots. “It starts and ends right behind home plate and it’s right around a quarter of a mile. It’s by far the coolest fun run that you’ll ever see.”

After the race, all of the kids were given a ribbon for participation.

The first boy and girl to cross the finish line were both given a first place trophy.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police lights.
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Danville Turkey Trot
Danville Otterbots partner with Danville Public Schools to host Turkey Trot 5k
More than 7,500 people participated this year.
Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission
The program has been running for 19 years.
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
The construction on I-81 is set to start back up at noon on Monday.
AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year