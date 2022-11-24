Kids participate in a Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning.

Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids were able to have a race of their own.

Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track inside the Otterbots baseball stadium.

The Fun Run was free if a parent was participating in the 5K.

“All the games that the kids come to over the summer, all the players that they get to see take the field, this is their chance to get out there to make that lap around just like all of our players do before every single game,” said Austin Scher, general manager of the Otterbots. “It starts and ends right behind home plate and it’s right around a quarter of a mile. It’s by far the coolest fun run that you’ll ever see.”

After the race, all of the kids were given a ribbon for participation.

The first boy and girl to cross the finish line were both given a first place trophy.

