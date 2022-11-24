Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving.

Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts.

Wildwood Smokehouse provided the Thanksgiving turkeys.

The co-coordinator explained how this is one way to show gratitude to those working Thursday.

”We just realized that they [first responders] take time to be away from their families and their loved ones for the holiday, and so we just want to say thank you for the sacrifice that they make of their time, and in a tangible way to give them a meal that they may not be able to get with their families,” Julie Summerville said.

The church delivered meals to firefighters Thursday morning. Police officers and dispatchers got meals earlier this week.

‘Operation Turkey Drop’ has been feeding first responders on Thanksgiving for 19 years.

