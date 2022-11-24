Norton Police continue search for man missing since November 13

NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Norton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Jason Keith Mullins of Clintwood, VA was last reported seen the night November 13 at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, in Wise County in western Virginia. He had visited a patient, taking off on foot and discarding the black hoodie he was wearing, according to police, who do not suspect foul play.

He was also wearing tan pants and brown shoes at the time of his disappearance. Mullins is 41 years old, approximately 6′ tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Mullins’s whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Norton Police Department at 276-679-1212.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.