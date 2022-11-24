Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash raises $300,000 for Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving morning can be a time to sleep in, or for some families, run a 5K. Thousands of people in Roanoke got an early start Thursday with the annual Drumstick Dash.

All the proceeds from Thursday’s Drumstick Dash are going toward serving Roanoke Valley’s homeless population.

“I’m out here to support the Rescue Mission,” participant Shirley Balentine said.

More than 7,500 people put on their running shoes on Thanksgiving morning to help the Rescue Mission.

“People can know that when they participate in an event like this, that money is a donation,” event manager Kevin Berry said. “Your registration is like a donation and a lot of people say this is the most fun they’ve had making a donation.”

Some of Thursday’s participants, like ‘Dash the Turkey’, the Rescue Mission’s representative dressed as a Thanksgiving turkey, were excited to see such a large turnout this year.

“When I see little boys and girls today that are running and walking, I tell them what you’re doing today is helping another little girl your age be able to sleep in a warm bed tonight,” Kevin Spencer said.

Whether you’re the first to cross the finish line or run with your furry friends, it’s all a part of giving back to the community.

“Many of us take Thanksgiving for granted, whether it’s food on the table or the family that we have around the table,” Berry said. “What we want to provide at the Rescue Mission is an opportunity to have that right, to have friends and family around the table, to have some good food that’s served to you by others. That’s what its all about.”

After the dash, the Rescue Mission fed more than 700 people with its annual Thanksgiving feast. Community members also had the option to pick up a Thanksgiving box for their holiday meals.

This year’s Drumstick Dash raised $300,000 and all of that is going back to the Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.