Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families.

Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family.

“Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami Thacker.

And the Gaines family.

“Every thanksgiving for the past 3 or 4 years,” said Jonte Gaines.

Gains and his family came to Roanoke from Nashville, and they always come to the store.

“This is one of the first stops and then we’ll hit the market and see downtown, Roanoke. You know and hang out,” added Gaines. “This is one of my fun cities.”

The Thacker family is visiting the Star City from Richmond.

“We love coming to the downtown area in Roanoke and seeing all the Christmas decorations and the trees at Hotel Roanoke and shopping as well,” explained Thacker.

They’re trying to find the best deals during Black Friday and prepare for the most wonderful time of the year.

“We were looking for jackets and my husband loves the Howler Brothers brand, too; upstairs we were looking at that,” added Thacker. “And of course, all the candy and little sweets treats for Christmas and for stocking stuffers as well.”

Mast General Store Manager Olivia King says they have something for every family member.

“We really love our traditions here at the Mast store and it’s great to be part of a family’s tradition,” said King. “I think at all of our stores you’ll find that happens.”

A tradition the Gaines family hopes their kids will continue for years to come.

“Get old school candy that I grew up with, they grew up with, and to show our daughters the next generation, some gold ole time family traditions,” explained Gains.

