Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

Kristy Hudson and her family found the perfect Christmas Tree to bring home from Joe's Trees in...
Kristy Hudson and her family found the perfect Christmas Tree to bring home from Joe's Trees in Craig County Thursday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For many, they take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmas time by going out to cut down their tree. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County.

“We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the first time we decided to come out to look for a Christmas Tree. Typically we go the day after Thanksgiving but with the weather being what it’s supposed to be this weekend we decided to venture out today,” said Kristy Hudson.

The hunt for the perfect tree has always been an enjoyable memory for the whole family.

“We always come out on a beautiful day. It’s just really nice to be in a wide open space.”

But it’s also about family memories that they can always look back on.

”I’m thankful that I can be together with my family, and even as the kids get older and they are starting to do their own things, that we can still come together from time to time and do these traditions together.”

It’s a tradition that many families across southwest Virginia will look forward to continuing this weekend.

