Community gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving at New Freedom Farm

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m really grateful for everyone to be here.” That’s how New Freedom Farm’s founder Lois Dawn Fritz opened this year’s Thanksgiving celebration at the farm.

Thankful. That’s how around 100 community members and veterans felt as they gathered for the annual celebration.

“Thankful I’m standing upright,” said Gene Crowe, a veteran and member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

“I’m thankful for every member that served in our armed forces, I’m thankful for my husband who served his time, I’m thankful for Lois for creating New Freedom Farm and giving us a safe haven,” said Tiffany Cash, a board member at New Freedom Farm.

New Freedom Farm serves many on a daily basis and that was no different on Thanksgiving.

“I think we all like to come here and just give back to each other. We enjoy spending time with each other and we enjoy spending time with the horses on our own. It’s a way to teach everybody and show everybody how it is to be thankful,” said Cash.

It was a way for the community to come together, while also honoring and thanking our past, present and future veterans for their service.

“This is a healing. We get to listen to their stories, they get to listen to our stories because who better understands than a veteran,” said Crowe.

“Our main motto is vets helping vets, so if we can help one another, it’s the camaraderie,” said Scott Wilson, a veteran and member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Though the food served at Thanksgiving comes and goes, these moments and memories will last a lifetime.

