Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday.

Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The man’s name will be released when family is notified.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man was hit by a driver who then drove off. Police have no vehicle or driver description to release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500, or text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
West Salem Diner Opens Next Thursday
New diner concept opening in Salem

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Hit-and-Run Victim Found Dead in Roanoke
Hit-and-Run Victim Found Dead in Roanoke
Couple Raises Grandson While Tackling Health Troubles
Couple Raises Grandson While Tackling Health Troubles
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting