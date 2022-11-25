Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday.

Police were called about 9:44 a.m. November 25 to the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW, regarding a person who had been hurt. Officers found an unresponsive man along the embankment of the road, and he was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The man’s name will be released when family is notified.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man was hit by a driver who then drove off. Police have no vehicle or driver description to release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500, or text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

