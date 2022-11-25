Families continue having fun at Elmwood on Ice

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ‘Tis the season for winter-loving dates, like ice skating, presented by Your Hometown Station.

Elmwood on Ice is in full swing in Downtown Roanoke.

We spoke with a family who’s been attending every year since they moved to the Star City. They said they were happy when it didn’t rain Friday and were among the first to enjoy the Winter Wonderland.

“It just brings back all these happy memories of being a kid and taking the risk of falling and having a good time,” said Caroline Cox. “It’s just a nice way to get downtown and a fun outdoor activity, especially on Thanksgiving weekend or when kids are out of school.”

And if you’re ready to lace up those ice skates, Elmwood on Ice is open Thursdays through Sundays. Click here for a full schedule.

