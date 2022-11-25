Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash.

Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County.

Virginia State Police say Bartel was driving a Subaru Crosstrek northbound on 221, ran off the right side of the road and overturned, throwing him from the SUV.

Police say Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.