Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash.

Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County.

Virginia State Police say Bartel was driving a Subaru Crosstrek northbound on 221, ran off the right side of the road and overturned, throwing him from the SUV.

Police say Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
West Salem Diner Opens Next Thursday
New diner concept opening in Salem

Latest News

Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
The construction on I-81 is set to start back up at noon on Monday.
AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag is being credited with keeping others safe before the helicopter...
Pilot credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit was closed for nearly 24 hours following...
I-77 South reopens after deadly helicopter crash