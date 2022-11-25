Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88.

Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992.

Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton Forge, and died November 15, 2022, according to Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Taylors were parents to two daughters, Sabrina and Deseree, and were Pastor and First Lady of High Street Baptist Church in Roanoke for 37 years.

Noel and Barbara Taylor (Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home)

