Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

Barbara and Noel Taylor and Family
Barbara and Noel Taylor and Family(Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88.

Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992.

Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton Forge, and died November 15, 2022, according to Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Taylors were parents to two daughters, Sabrina and Deseree, and were Pastor and First Lady of High Street Baptist Church in Roanoke for 37 years.

Read the full obituary with funeral plans here.

Noel and Barbara Taylor
Noel and Barbara Taylor(Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
Police lights.
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Early Look At Legislation For 2023 Season
Early Look At Legislation For 2023 Season
Virginia State Capitol
An early look at legislation, as lawmakers pre-file bills for 2023 session
A flag flies at half-staff.
Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims
State and local leaders are speaking out after a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart leaves six...
Va. lawmakers react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting