Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Non-profit asking for donations to help families impacted by gun violence

Christmas of Hope
Christmas of Hope(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first holiday after losing a loved one can be hard. That is why a non-profit is coming together to spread joy this holiday season.

Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, is hosting a Christmas of hope, a walk-through event for children who lost parents to gun violence this year.

More than 20 children will be in attendance and FEDUP says it is in need of donations for the families.

You can donate toys, gift cards, or clothing. Reach out to the organization at (540) 915-1470 if you wish to donate.

“As a community, let’s reach out and help those families impacted. Even if they can afford to do it, they don’t want to, because this is a first and it’s hurtful and it’s hard. So, any little thing that we can do just to soften this holiday for those families. That’s what our purpose is for the Christmas of hope.”

The event will be held December 10 at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open

Latest News

Couple Raises Grandson While Tackling Health Troubles
Couple Raises Grandson While Tackling Health Troubles
New Freedom Farm Giving Thanks To Veterans
New Freedom Farm Gives Thanks To Veterans
Community members and veterans gathered at New Freedom Farm to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Community gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving at New Freedom Farm
Drumstick Dash Raises $300k
Drumstick Dash Raises $300k