Non-profit asking for donations to help families impacted by gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first holiday after losing a loved one can be hard. That is why a non-profit is coming together to spread joy this holiday season.

Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, is hosting a Christmas of hope, a walk-through event for children who lost parents to gun violence this year.

More than 20 children will be in attendance and FEDUP says it is in need of donations for the families.

You can donate toys, gift cards, or clothing. Reach out to the organization at (540) 915-1470 if you wish to donate.

“As a community, let’s reach out and help those families impacted. Even if they can afford to do it, they don’t want to, because this is a first and it’s hurtful and it’s hard. So, any little thing that we can do just to soften this holiday for those families. That’s what our purpose is for the Christmas of hope.”

The event will be held December 10 at Pilgrim Baptist Church.

