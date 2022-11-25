Birthdays
Police looking for woman who robbed Lynchburg market

Van used in Miles Market robbery in Lynchburg... 11.25.22
Van used in Miles Market robbery in Lynchburg... 11.25.22(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a woman reported to have robbed Miles Market Friday morning.

Officers were called to the store on Rivermont Avenue at 8:45 a.m., told the store had been robbed by a woman who took cash from the register. She wore black clothing and had short dreads, according to a witness.

The robber left the scene in a two-tone, maroon-over-gray minivan (seen in the photo) with drywall strapped to the roof, in the direction of 5th Street.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

