Showers possible through Friday morning; higher rain chances arrive Sunday

Tracking two rounds of rain
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Passing showers likely Friday morning
  • Drier conditions move in for Saturday
  • Another round of rain arrives Sunday morning

BLACK FRIDAY

Passing, scattered showers are likely through the morning hours of Black Friday. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to have the umbrella if you are doing any Black Friday shopping!

Drier and breezy conditions push in through the afternoon. Expect a clearing sky through the afternoon as highs soar into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

A few showers will be with us for the morning hours.
THIS WEEKEND

Most hometowns will stay dry on Saturday. Our second wave of rainfall arrives late Saturday and into the first half of Sunday. Widespread showers are likely by Sunday morning. Some lingering showers are possible into early afternoon, but most will see drier conditions building in. Expect highs in the 50s and low to mid 60s both days.

Rain moves into the region late Saturday into Sunday.
Winds will once again be strong after this system. We’ll start off a new workweek on the breezy side, but we should be dry! Highs next week will read slightly warmer than normal for this time of the year.

Looks like we will hold onto slightly warmer than normal temperatures even into next week.
