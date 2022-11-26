Community supports locally owned shops during Small Business Saturday

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Behind every small business like Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House is a community that supports it.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be in business,” said Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House Co-owner Kevin Gray.

The Gray family launched the coffee shop in 2019. And have since opened a second location.

“With this being a seasonal town in the off-season, everyone that lives here just really supports small business and it makes a huge difference,” added Gray.

That’s why Brad Bays and his family went to buy a cup of coffee during Small business Saturday.

“I think it’s very important that the local people support businesses especially here around the lake all year round. A lot of times we’re busy during the summer and can tend to slow down during the winter,” said Bays.

Slowing down in the winter can be hard for families, especially with spending around Christmas.

“don’t shop those big box stores. Every other day of the year is for them and support somebody maybe your next-door neighbor or somebody down the road and you can help their family during the holidays,” said Amy Debaugh.

As the small business owner of Bays Trash Removal himself, Bays says supporting one another is important.

“Anytime you get a chance. Just come out and support any small business because you don’t know the impact of the trickle-down effect throughout many other businesses when you support one,” explained Bays.

And Gray says it doesn’t always have to be small business Saturday to support them. You can show up every day.

“If you will please continue to small businesses. It helps us be able to one, employ local people but also it helps us put food on the table for our families,” said Gray.

