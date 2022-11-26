Fatal crash blocks Timberlake/US 460 in Campbell County
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash has all westbound lanes of US 460 in Campbell County closed as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to VDOT.
The crash is at the intersection of 460/Timberlake Road and Bee/Enterprise Drive.
Virginia State Police, leading the investigation, confirm one person has died.
There is no word yet what caused the crash.
