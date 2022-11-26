Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Fatal crash blocks Timberlake/US 460 in Campbell County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash has all westbound lanes of US 460 in Campbell County closed as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to VDOT.

The crash is at the intersection of 460/Timberlake Road and Bee/Enterprise Drive.

Virginia State Police, leading the investigation, confirm one person has died.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
West Salem Diner Opens Next Thursday
New diner concept opening in Salem

Latest News

Crash Blocks 460/Timberlake in Campbell Co. / Courtesy Lolly Baker
Crash Blocks 460 in Campbell Co. / Courtesy Lolly Baker
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
The construction on I-81 is set to start back up at noon on Monday.
AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year