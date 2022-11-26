Fatal crash blocks Timberlake/US 460 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash has all westbound lanes of US 460 in Campbell County closed as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to VDOT.

The crash is at the intersection of 460/Timberlake Road and Bee/Enterprise Drive.

Virginia State Police, leading the investigation, confirm one person has died.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.