Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Experts warn against Black Friday scams this weekend

Fake ads, websites, charities and delivery emails can be used by scammers.
Fake ads, websites, charities and delivery emails can be used by scammers.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands streamed back into stores this Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation said over 166 million Americans will shop this weekend.

While more people are opting for brick and mortar since the pandemic, up 64 percent compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation, many of us will also spend our bucks online this weekend.

But with great deals comes a great deal of risk.

Friday, FBI Charlotte tweeted out a reminder to check the validity of what you’re buying and where you’re buying from.

The AARP, a nonprofit assisting those over 50 years old, said be wary of fake ads, websites, charities and even delivery emails.

Each can be a scam, but a spelling error or an unfamiliar email address can give them away. Experts also say any website that asks you to pay by gift card or wire transfer is probably a scam.

Lastly, you can always Google the company and fact-check offers to verify it’s the real deal.

Related: “Whatever I got you last year, cut that in half”: Inflation changing spending this holiday season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Ayanna Paige mugshot from 2021
Two arrested in connection with robbery of Lynchburg market
Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
One dead in Campbell County crash
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
There is a traffic alert.
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing less delays Saturday

Latest News

Centeio leads JMU in 47-7 romp of No. 23 Coastal Carolina
Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain
Weekend News Bulletin 11/26/22
Weekend News Bulletin 11/26/22
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Delaware St. 80-53