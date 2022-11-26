FFE Week 13 Player of the Week: Gray Peterson

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A handful of talented teams in the Roanoke Valley are continuing their quest for a state championship title. Last week, Appomattox County got an extra boost from their 11th grade quarterback in his first year at the position that sent Radford home.

For Gray Peterson, this season has been about growth.

“It’s my first year starting quarterback,” he says. “Last year I played receiver and defensive back and having that first year, we’ll transition into that. Once we got rolling started to roll.”

“He’s definitely grown this year as a leader,” explains Appomattox County head coach Doug Smith. “I don’t think it’s natural for everyone to just lead by what they say. But he’s definitely always been doing the right things to lead. So by his actions, but this year also he stepped up and he’s talking more and he’s helping his teammates, by his play, step up their game.”

Last Friday night the Raiders eliminated a tough Radford team on Bobcat turf, lifted in part by Peterson scoring two touchdowns and throwing for another in the 38-33 win.

“We knew it was going to be a tough one coming in there as four seed playing the number one seed,” Peterson says. “Line blocked real well, gave me plenty of time to make throws and Coach Smith called great plays has a great game plan for them coming into the game and we got done.”

“This is his third year playing with us and we’ve always known he’s had a lot of potential and a lot of good things. Number one, he’s a great character guy. He’s one of the smartest guys we get out here. We all are growing in our football IQ. So he’s developing that as well each game. Just the way he carries himself. It helps our kids be that calm and have that confidence to be able to succeed,” notes Coach Smith.

Success Through involvement in the Appomattox County high school football program is generational for Peterson, starting with the person who helped him fall in love with the game.

“My dad he really. He’s the reason I played football. He used to coach and everything and he really got me into it.”

Growing in his craft and with his teammates.

“If the line wasn’t in front of me the whole time and if receivers didn’t catch anything, and I wouldn’t be standing here right now.”

