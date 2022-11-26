Joe’s Trees ready for another busy holiday season

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It just costs more to raise a Christmas Tree,” said Darren Gilreath, owner of Joe’s Trees.

For decades, Joe’s Trees has offered a unique opportunity for visitors to chop down their own Christmas Tree. The last few years haven’t been easy on anyone, those challenges have extended to the holiday operations at the farm.

“The pandemic, and stuff that’s went on, its raised prices of fertilizer, and just all of our costs. Any spray that we use on our trees is raising the cost of everything that we do. We had a drought last year, which killed 95% of the seedlings we planted last year. So we lost over 9,000 seedlings.”

Now this year, Joe’s Trees knows many are feeling the pinch of inflation. But is making sure that isn’t impacting the cost that its long-time customers pay for a tree.

“A lot of our customers have been coming here for 40 years. So I mean, when we got customers that make this a yearly tradition, we don’t want to try to capitalize on our customers, we want to make sure that they continue to come back and support us. That’s what’s kept us here for 60 years.”

The feeling of finding the perfect tree is special, but it’s a moment that never gets old for those who work at Joe’s Trees.

“It makes your family happy, because that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to make family traditions, we’re here to help the families enjoy Christmas and that’s what makes our Christmas.”

With 40 acres of trees, Joe’s isn’t expecting to have to close early due to their being a shortage. But it’s important to remember that trees take 8 to ten years to grow fully, which is something the crew will continue to monitor.

Joe’s Trees is open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also has a gift shop for each visitor to get into the holiday spirit.

