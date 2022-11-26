Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Joe’s Trees ready for another busy holiday season

A father and daughter walk along the road at Joe's Trees on Thursday.
A father and daughter walk along the road at Joe's Trees on Thursday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “It just costs more to raise a Christmas Tree,” said Darren Gilreath, owner of Joe’s Trees.

For decades, Joe’s Trees has offered a unique opportunity for visitors to chop down their own Christmas Tree. The last few years haven’t been easy on anyone, those challenges have extended to the holiday operations at the farm.

“The pandemic, and stuff that’s went on, its raised prices of fertilizer, and just all of our costs. Any spray that we use on our trees is raising the cost of everything that we do. We had a drought last year, which killed 95% of the seedlings we planted last year. So we lost over 9,000 seedlings.”

Now this year, Joe’s Trees knows many are feeling the pinch of inflation. But is making sure that isn’t impacting the cost that its long-time customers pay for a tree.

“A lot of our customers have been coming here for 40 years. So I mean, when we got customers that make this a yearly tradition, we don’t want to try to capitalize on our customers, we want to make sure that they continue to come back and support us. That’s what’s kept us here for 60 years.”

The feeling of finding the perfect tree is special, but it’s a moment that never gets old for those who work at Joe’s Trees.

“It makes your family happy, because that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to make family traditions, we’re here to help the families enjoy Christmas and that’s what makes our Christmas.”

With 40 acres of trees, Joe’s isn’t expecting to have to close early due to their being a shortage. But it’s important to remember that trees take 8 to ten years to grow fully, which is something the crew will continue to monitor.

Joe’s Trees is open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also has a gift shop for each visitor to get into the holiday spirit.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
West Salem Diner Opens Next Thursday
New diner concept opening in Salem

Latest News

Black Friday is Full of Family Traditions in Roanoke
Black Friday is Full of Family Traditions in Roanoke
Non-profit Asking for Donations to Help Families Impacted by Gun Violence
Non-profit Asking for Donations to Help Families Impacted by Gun Violence
Public Enjoying Elmwood on Ice
Public Enjoying Elmwood on Ice
A sign for the public hearing of the 15942 Moneta Road property.
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta