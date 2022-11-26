Birthdays
LIVE: Funeral held for TV meteorologist killed in NC helicopter crash

Jason Myers
Jason Myers(WBTV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV/WDBJ) - A funeral service is being held Saturday, November 26 for TV meteorologist Jason Myers, killed along with pilot Chip Tayag in a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina Tuesday.

The two worked for Charlotte television station WBTV, owned by Gray Television, which also owns WDBJ7.

Watch the 11 a.m. live stream from WBTV in this story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

