Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road.

The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second would allow an expansion to that existing campground use area.

The permits for what would become the “Halesford Harbour Resort” are now in the hands of the Board of Supervisors. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to decide the project’s future.

Residents continue to oppose the project as a whole, saying it isn’t in line with the county’s comprehensive plan and will be detrimental to the area.

”We like development, just not this kind. We’re ruining other things around, you just have to be concerned with what they are doing,” said Jim Yauger, a longtime resident of the Moneta area.

Yauger, along with many residents, feels there are better ways to develop this property.

“Anything that is not disrupting the entire nature of the neighborhood, the planning of what the lake is for.”

Residents are hoping the BOS will hear them and vote no on the project Monday.

WDBJ7 plans to be at the meeting Monday and will keep our viewers updated on future developments. You can find some of what the developers plan to do with the area below:

The west parcel proposed plan includes 109 recreational vehicle sites, making all interior roads at least 20 feet wide, 20 wide common walkways, pool and rec center, shops, swim facilities, including the existing Halesford Harbour Inn, existing marina and three tier stacked boat storage.

The east parcel proposed plan includes 132 recreational vehicle sites, making all interior roads at least 20 feet wide, 20 wide common walkways, a general store and café, check in area, normal parking, truck/camper/RV parking, pool, playground, bathhouse, splash pad, swim facilities, beach area and a boat landing.

