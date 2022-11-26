Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta

A sign for the public hearing of the 15942 Moneta Road property.
A sign for the public hearing of the 15942 Moneta Road property.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road.

The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second would allow an expansion to that existing campground use area.

The permits for what would become the “Halesford Harbour Resort” are now in the hands of the Board of Supervisors. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to decide the project’s future.

Residents continue to oppose the project as a whole, saying it isn’t in line with the county’s comprehensive plan and will be detrimental to the area.

”We like development, just not this kind. We’re ruining other things around, you just have to be concerned with what they are doing,” said Jim Yauger, a longtime resident of the Moneta area.

Yauger, along with many residents, feels there are better ways to develop this property.

“Anything that is not disrupting the entire nature of the neighborhood, the planning of what the lake is for.”

Residents are hoping the BOS will hear them and vote no on the project Monday.

WDBJ7 plans to be at the meeting Monday and will keep our viewers updated on future developments. You can find some of what the developers plan to do with the area below:

The west parcel proposed plan includes 109 recreational vehicle sites, making all interior roads at least 20 feet wide, 20 wide common walkways, pool and rec center, shops, swim facilities, including the existing Halesford Harbour Inn, existing marina and three tier stacked boat storage.

The east parcel proposed plan includes 132 recreational vehicle sites, making all interior roads at least 20 feet wide, 20 wide common walkways, a general store and café, check in area, normal parking, truck/camper/RV parking, pool, playground, bathhouse, splash pad, swim facilities, beach area and a boat landing.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run
Celebrating Robin Reed: Reed Family Talks About Life With Robin
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
West Salem Diner Opens Next Thursday
New diner concept opening in Salem

Latest News

Crash Blocks 460/Timberlake in Campbell Co. / Courtesy Lolly Baker
Crash Blocks 460 in Campbell Co. / Courtesy Lolly Baker
Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Fatal crash blocks Timberlake/US 460 in Campbell County
Mast General Store
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke