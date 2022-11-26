Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia hit by multiple delays Saturday
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region on Saturday:
Roanoke Co.
A multi-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 132.7 is causing delays, according to VDOT.
Delays are at four-and-a-half miles. The north left shoulder and lane are both closed.
Rockbridge Co.
A crash along I-81S at mile marker 205.4 is causing three miles of delays.
Henry Co.
A crash along Rt. 687E near Hoover Dr; Pond Rd; Swallow Ln; Rt. 811E/W (Henry Co.) is causing delays.
There are lane closings being updated.
