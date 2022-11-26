Birthdays
Santa Claus visits the kids at Smith Mountain Lake

Santa Claus at Smith Mountain Lake
Santa Claus at Smith Mountain Lake(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning.

He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House.

Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice.

The children also received a free cookie and a cup of hot chocolate from Santa Claus.

It’s an event families in Moneta look forward to every year.

“It’s very good. We do a thing called a gift of togetherness every year. We try to do something fun every week leading up to Christmas and so this is our event for the week,” said Rebecca Nininger.

The event was free to the public.

