Southern system to bring soaking rain early Sunday
Wet weather may increase travel issues across the east coast Sunday
- Dry and mild today
- Rain moves in tonight into mid Sunday morning
- Another system is possible Wednesday
SATURDAY
The weekend starts out dry, but clouds will increase during the second half of the day as our next system moves closer. Afternoon highs climb into the 50s and low 60s.
SUNDAY
Our next system will bring rainfall arrives late tonight and lasts through the first half of Sunday. Widespread rain is likely by daybreak Sunday. Some lingering showers are possible into early afternoon, but most will see drier conditions building in after lunchtime from west to east.
Rainfall totals will generally be in the .50″ to 1.00″ range.
DRY, WARM START TO THE WEEK
Winds will once again be strong after this system. We’ll start off a new workweek on the breezy side, but we should be dry! Highs next week will read slightly warmer than normal for this time of the year.
MIDWEEK RAIN
Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday. While the specifics will be ironed out in the coming days, it does look like a widespread soaker. Behind the front, a large temperature drop will occur which may bring some snow showers to the mountain locations late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
