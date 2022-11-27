Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
There is a traffic alert.
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Saturday
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

Latest News

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Sunday Mornin' Digital News Update - November 27
Sunday Mornin' Digital News Update - November 27
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 27, 2022