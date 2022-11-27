Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Enterprise and Timberlake in Campbell County
Police name victim, suspect after deadly Campbell County crash
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
There is a traffic alert.
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Saturday
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Roanoke PD investigating apparent hit-and-run along Salem Turnpike... 11.25.22
Driver sought in fatal Roanoke hit-and-run

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta
Sunday Mornin' Digital News Update - November 27
Sunday Mornin' Digital News Update - November 27
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 27, 2022