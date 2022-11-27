Birthdays
Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs deliver goat statue to Elon Musk

Credit: $EGT via CBS Austin
Credit: $EGT via CBS Austin(Credit: $EGT via CBS Austin)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
AUSTIN, Tx. (WDBJ) - Determined and set in stone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the co-founders of Elon GOAT, a cryptocurrency company, delivered a 12,000-pound statue resembling Elon Musk with a goat’s body and riding a rocket to Tesla’s space in Austin.

The move was an effort to gain the attention of Musk, and cost $600,000.

