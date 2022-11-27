Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs deliver goat statue to Elon Musk

AUSTIN, Tx. (WDBJ) - Determined and set in stone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the co-founders of Elon GOAT, a cryptocurrency company, delivered a 12,000-pound statue resembling Elon Musk with a goat’s body and riding a rocket to Tesla’s space in Austin.

The move was an effort to gain the attention of Musk, and cost $600,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.