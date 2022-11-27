McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating for the rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27th was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle.

The bus began its service in September 2022.

It ran on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when it came to parking availability.

“And the number of hikers was continuing to increase whether or not we had the parking capacity. So, what this does is it just makes it a more pleasant experience,” said Hooker. “It makes it so that there’s less danger in some of the ways our visitors were parking. It made it very difficult for our emergency vehicles when they needed to come through and it was not a pleasant experience.”

If you didn’t get a chance to ride the shuttle, don’t worry, it will be back next year.

The service will resume on March 3, 2023, until November 26, 2023.

