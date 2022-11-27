Morning rain then mild and breezy this afternoon
Cooler and breezy to start the week
- Showers linger through the morning
- Cooler and dry start to the week
- Another system likely by Wednesday
SUNDAY
Widespread rain is likely through the morning hours. Rain looks to taper off by midday from west to east.
Winds look to increase and could gust 20-25 mph this afternoon. Highs look to reach the 60s for much of the region.
Up to 1″ of rainfall is likely in most hometowns. Locally higher totals are possible, especially within thunderstorms that may develop.
DRY START TO THE WEEK
Dry air continues into the start of the week, but temperatures will be a bit cooler. Winds will remain breezy on Monday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s across the region.
MIDWEEK RAIN
Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday. While the specifics will be ironed out in the coming days, it does look like a widespread soaker. Behind the front, a large temperature drop will occur which may bring some snow showers to the mountain locations late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
