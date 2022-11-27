Morning rain then mild and breezy this afternoon

Showers linger through the morning

Cooler and dry start to the week

Another system likely by Wednesday

SUNDAY

Widespread rain is likely through the morning hours. Rain looks to taper off by midday from west to east.

Rain is expected through the morning hours. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds look to increase and could gust 20-25 mph this afternoon. Highs look to reach the 60s for much of the region.

Rain this morning then breezy and mild this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds increase this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Up to 1″ of rainfall is likely in most hometowns. Locally higher totals are possible, especially within thunderstorms that may develop.

DRY START TO THE WEEK

Dry air continues into the start of the week, but temperatures will be a bit cooler. Winds will remain breezy on Monday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s across the region.

3 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

MIDWEEK RAIN

Another area of low pressure and a cold front will bring rain to the region by Wednesday. While the specifics will be ironed out in the coming days, it does look like a widespread soaker. Behind the front, a large temperature drop will occur which may bring some snow showers to the mountain locations late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

A strong cold front will enter the region Wednesday bringing more rain followed by cooler conditions. (WDBJ7)

