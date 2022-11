BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 11 Hokies hit the tally hard Sunday, defeated Longwood 89-28.

Both Liz Kitley and Kayana Traylor recorded double-doubles. Kitley had 23 points and 14 boards, while Traylor brought in 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hokies host Nebraska this Thursday.

