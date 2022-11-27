Birthdays
Queen Camilla hundreds of Paddington Bears to children’s charity

Credit: @RoyalFamily
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON (WDBJ) - The Queen Consort, Camilla, made a special gift this week to the largest children’s charity in the UK, according to the Royal Family.

Following the September 6 death of Queen Elizabeth II, hundreds of Paddington Bears and other types of bears were left at royal residences as a tribute to her famous commercial with the character.

Volunteers received the large donation from outside the royal palaces. The toys will be professionally cleaned and then passed to Barnado’s.

