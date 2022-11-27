Rats in India blamed for destroying almost 200kg of cannabis

(WDBJ) - The race is over to point the blame on 195kg of cannabis taken from criminals and kept by law enforcement that is now destroyed.

According to Yahoo! News, rats in India have been blamed by police for eating the plant and corrupting evidence.

Judge Sanjay Chaudhary said when the court asked police to produce the seized stash for evidence, it was said to be “destroyed” by rats.

A statement read to the court went on to say “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police. It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.”

