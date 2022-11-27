Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing delays Sunday
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:
Bland Co.
A bridge/tunnel stoppage has closed I-77N at East River Mountain Tunnel North. Delays should be expected.
Montgomery Co.
Crash along I-81N at mile marker 121.3 causing delays.
The left shoulder and lane are both closed.
Roanoke Co.
Multi-vehicle crash along I-81S at mile marker 138 causing delays, according to VDOT.
The south left lane and shoulder are both closed. Delays are at four-and-a-half miles Sunday afternoon.
