Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing delays Sunday

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:

Bland Co.

A bridge/tunnel stoppage has closed I-77N at East River Mountain Tunnel North. Delays should be expected.

Montgomery Co.

Crash along I-81N at mile marker 121.3 causing delays.

The left shoulder and lane are both closed.

Roanoke Co.

Multi-vehicle crash along I-81S at mile marker 138 causing delays, according to VDOT.

The south left lane and shoulder are both closed. Delays are at four-and-a-half miles Sunday afternoon.

